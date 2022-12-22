Rogozin assessed his condition as satisfactory after being wounded during shelling in the DPR

Dmitry Rogozin, the former director general of the state corporation Roskosmos, the head of the group of military advisers and the Tsarskie Wolves scientific and technical center, after being wounded during the shelling of Donetsk, assesses his condition as satisfactory. This was stated by Rogozin’s assistant, he is quoted by TASS.

“Doctors of the DPR provide the necessary assistance to Dmitry Rogozin and specialists from a group of military advisers who came under fire with him in Donetsk. Dmitry Rogozin assesses his condition as satisfactory, ”said the assistant.

According to him, Rogozin is currently being bandaged, while the doctors will not remove the mine fragment that has fallen into the spine. The former head of Roscosmos refuses to be evacuated to medical facilities in other regions of Russia until the condition of other wounded is stabilized.