Roscosmos launched the construction of the first module of the Russian space station. This was announced by the general director of the state corporation Dmitry Rogozin in his Telegram…

“The first base module for the new Russian space service station is already in operation. The Rocket and Space Corporation Energia has been tasked with ensuring its readiness for launch into the target orbit in 2025, ”Rogozin said.

The head of Roscosmos also attached a video to the message, where a plate is visible on the module stating that this is a sealed compartment of the scientific energy module (SEM). The facility is being developed by RSC Energia. In 2019, the life tests of the compartment were completed. The company planned to use the module as part of the ISS in 2023. However, the launch date was postponed to 2024.

The video posted by Rogozin also includes a sign with the words “Layout”.

Formerly Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov announced resumption of construction of a new Russian space station. Russia will stop using the International Space Station (ISS) by 2025, the politician noted.

Borisov added that Russia will cope with the construction on its own, but is ready to meet halfway those who want to take part in the project. “We will definitely take [потенциальных партнеров], but we will pull it ourselves, ”the Deputy Prime Minister said.