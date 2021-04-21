Roscosmos, after leaving the International Space Station (ISS) project, allows NASA to transfer the Russian segment of the orbital laboratory, reports RIA News, referring to the statement of the general director of the state corporation Dmitry Rogozin.

“We will transfer responsibility for our segment to our partners, or we will perform those tasks that are necessary to maintain the station, on a commercial basis, and not at the expense of our budget,” said the manager.