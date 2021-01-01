A crack in the body of the International Space Station (ISS) could appear due to the impact of micrometeorites. This was announced on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel by Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin on Thursday, December 31st.

According to him, certain effects on the shell were indeed detected on the ISS in some places. Rogozin noted that this could be due to micrometeorites. At the same time, he rejected the version about the occurrence of a crack due to the fault of the robot “Fedor”, calling it nonsense.

He stressed that the station is not young and works above the resource. Its technical condition is “closely monitored” and it should “easily survive until 2024”, and possibly until 2028.

According to him, the station has a huge number of joints, locks, devices that go outside. “Naturally, there are some failures. It’s like a big apartment, ”he said.

On December 29, Rogozin called the devices on the American segment a possible reason for the air leak and the pressure drop inside the space station.

On December 19, it became known that an air leak was discovered on the ISS in the Russian Zvezda module. The situation was aggravated by the fact that the oxygen supply for replenishing the air loss at the station was coming to an end.

The general director of Roskosmos has promised to eliminate the problems at the orbital station.

However, as of December 27, the air leak continued.

Android “Fedor” went to the ISS on August 22, 2019 on a Soyuz-2.1a rocket from the Baikonur cosmodrome. The ship with the robot on board departed from the International Space Station on the evening of September 6. He returned to Earth on September 7th.