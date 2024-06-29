Rogov called the IAEA’s reaction to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Zaporizhia NPP radiation control post rude

The head of the Zaporozhye public movement “We are together with Russia,” Vladimir Rogov, was surprised by the reaction of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the radiation control post of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), calling it “tinny.”

“This is just some kind of madness. Although it is high time to get used to such irresponsibility on the part of the IAEA and hypocrisy when they say that they are very concerned about safety. Based on this logic, other radiation monitoring posts can be destroyed, or even one reactor, it’s not so bad, there are six of them anyway,” Rogov said.

According to him, one does not need to be the head of the IAEA to understand the full danger of any aggression and use of weapons against the Zaporizhzhya NPP facilities.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked one of the radiation control posts of the Zaporizhia NPP, located in Velikaya Znamenka. The station reported this on the morning of Wednesday, June 26. The Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) stated that there were no excess background radiation levels on the territory of Energodar due to the destruction of the post.

Speaking about the consequences of the incident, IAEA head Rafael Grossi stated that the destruction of the ZNPP radiation monitoring post does not have a direct impact on the safety of the plant.

Recently, Kyiv has increasingly begun to attack both the station itself and the nearby city of Energodar. According to Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik, such activation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is connected with the “peace summit” on Ukraine held in Switzerland in June.