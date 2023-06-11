Horns: Ukrainian troops are preparing for new attacks in the Zaporozhye region

Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the public movement “We are together with Russia”, warned about the preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for new attacks in the Zaporozhye region. He reported this RIA News.

According to Rogov, the attempts of the Ukrainian troops “are on the rise.” He clarified that in the evening the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out massive artillery preparation on Russian positions, “using a smoke screen in the Orekhovo area to cover the transfer of armored vehicles.”

The situation in the positions and along the front line remains under control, Rogov added.