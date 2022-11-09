Rogov: at least 300 new British-trained fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces arrived in Zaporozhye

About 300 British-trained soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) have recently arrived in the city of Zaporozhye and are training with the aim of new attempts to seize a nuclear power plant (NPP). This was warned by the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov, reports TASS.

As Rogov said on the air of the Zvezda TV channel, over 450 people of the special operations forces (SOF) of Ukraine trained in the Volnoandreevka area in the Zaporozhye region.

“They were joined by almost three hundred more recently arrived [бойцов], and now they are constantly training in forcing the Dnieper, taking a bridgehead and capturing a large man-made object. (…) That is, we already see at least 700 people prepared specifically for the assault and the capture of the nuclear power plant, ”he explained.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov announced the concentration of fighters of the Ukrainian nationalist unit “Kraken” and mercenaries from Poland in the Zaporozhye region.

On November 7, 13,000 Ukrainian military trained in Western countries were transferred to the Zaporozhye region. According to Rogov, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were trained in the UK and Poland. The transfer of military personnel speaks of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s attempts “to throw all his forces as actively as possible, without even leaving a normal supply of manpower,” he said.