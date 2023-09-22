Rogov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing for the third wave of counter-offensive near Rabotino

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are accumulating forces near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region and are preparing for the third wave of counter-offensive. The chairman of the “We are together with Russia” movement Vladimir Rogov spoke about this, reports RIA News.

“They are accumulating forces for the third wave of offensive to try to break into our first line of defense, which they have not been able to do for more than 3.5 months, and break through to Tokmak,” Rogov said.

According to him, the deployed strategic reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine consist of 11 brigades, one regiment, two battalions, three aerial reconnaissance groups and a unit of the naval center of special operations forces.

“The enemy’s strategy is to use colossal forces on a very narrow section of the front on the Rabotino-Verbovoye line to try to push through our defenses,” Rogov explained.