Rogov: Kyiv may replace Ukrainian F-16 pilots with Western specialists

In case of poor results, Kyiv may replace Ukrainian pilots of American F-16 fighters with Western specialists. This was reported by TASS Co-chairman of the Coordinating Council for the Integration of New Regions Vladimir Rogov.

“I think that for now they will try to put Ukrainian pilots in. If they see that the level of training leaves much to be desired, then they will put Poles, Balts, and so on,” Rogov said.

He noted that, like other Western technology, fighters will not change the balance of power on the battlefield.

Earlier, the possibility of inviting Western pilots for the F-16 was allowed in the Verkhovna Rada. According to People’s Deputy Oksana Savchuk, foreign pilots can be invited by Kiev under a contract.