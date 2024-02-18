Rogov: fighting in the Zaporozhye direction has intensified

The fighting in the Zaporozhye direction of the special military operation intensified. The head of the Zaporozhye public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov spoke about this RIA News.

“In recent days, and especially on Saturday, the activity of military operations on the Zaporozhye front line has increased. The initiative is in our hands,” said the head of the movement.

According to him, the priority direction on the front line in the Zaporozhye region is the Orekhovsky direction in the area of ​​​​the villages of Rabotino and Verbovoye. Rogov noted that Russian multiple launch rocket systems, artillery and Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems are delivering massive attacks on enemy equipment accumulations and fortified areas.

Earlier in February, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a Ukrainian Mi-24 attack helicopter was shot down in the Rabotino area. The car was destroyed by air defense means. Seven missiles were also intercepted.

In the same month, Rogov stated that a group of soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered near Rabotino.