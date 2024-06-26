Rogov: the new commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Gnatov fled from Mariupol under the guise of a refugee

The new commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Andrei Gnatov, fled from Mariupol in 2022 under the guise of a refugee. This was stated by the head of the Zaporozhye public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in a conversation with RIA News.

“It was on Gnatov’s orders that war crimes were committed in Mariupol in the spring of 2022. This is a vivid example of a Ukrainian warrior – a Nazi militant, and, of course, a coward. Two years ago, under the guise of a refugee, almost in women’s clothing, he fled from Mariupol, leaving all his subordinates,” Rogov said.

Gnatov was appointed commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on June 24.

Earlier it was reported that Gnatov was once considered a candidate for leadership positions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine after the dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny, but did not receive the appointment. In Russia, he was sentenced in absentia to 28 years in a maximum security colony for shelling populated areas in the DPR in 2019.