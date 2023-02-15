The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) intend to cut the land corridor leading to the territory of the Crimean peninsula and the Kherson region. This was announced on February 15 by the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia”, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, Vladimir Rogov.

“Our army is aware of the plans of the enemy. There will be no easy walk here for Ukrainian militants. Several lines of echeloned defense have been erected in the region in order to prevent a breakthrough, ”he said during a conversation with the agency. “RIA News”.

Rogov also stressed that at the moment the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have enough resources to organize such an offensive. According to him, while positional battles continue on the line of contact, no one of the parties has yet advanced.

Earlier, on February 10, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian troops in the Kherson region repelled the landing of Ukrainian saboteurs on the left bank of the Dnieper. It was reported that the sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) was detected using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

Prior to that, on January 25, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that in the Kherson direction in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlement of Dnepriany, Kherson region, an attempt by artillery to cross over to land the DRG on the left bank of the Dnieper was suppressed by artillery fire.

The special military operation of the Russian Federation to protect the Donbass, against which Ukraine has been fighting since 2014, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

