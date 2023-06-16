In Zaporozhye, temporarily under the control of Kyiv, an alarming situation has developed, repressions are taking place. This was announced on Friday, June 16, by the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

“Mass raids and repressions are being carried out. Everyone who is objectionable is forcibly mobilized, declared spies, ”he said in an interview with “RIA News”.

Rogov stressed that at the present time in the city “the massacre of the civilian population is going on.”

Earlier, on June 14, Acting Governor of the Zaporizhzhia region Yevhen Balitsky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) did not move a single step during the counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye direction. He said that by this time, hostilities were taking place on the Vremevsky ledge on the border of the Zaporozhye region and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

On June 11, an American journalist, former Pentagon official Stephen Brian said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered heavy losses during attempts to attack in the Zaporozhye region, which was unpleasant news for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky on June 10 confirmed the start of the counteroffensive. He said this during a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv. However, he did not give details of the offensive operation.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region.