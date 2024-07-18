Rogov: Appointment of NATO representative is a bad sign for Zelensky

The appointment of NATO representative in Kyiv Patrick Turner is a bad sign for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the Russian Public Chamber’s commission on sovereignty issues. RIA News.

“This appointment is not a joy for Zelensky and is a bad sign, as it means an even greater reduction in his freedom of action and opportunities in the territory under his control. Turner is Zelensky’s supervisor,” the official noted.

He added that Turner was NATO’s deputy secretary general for military policy when the US left Afghanistan, leaving behind military equipment. According to Rogov, Zelensky is being told that history is repeating itself. Turner’s task will be to evacuate all representatives of the bloc fighting in Ukraine, the official admitted.

On July 17, NATO announced the appointment of Turner as the alliance’s representative in Kyiv. In particular, he will be the coordinator of NATO’s interactions with the Ukrainian authorities, and will also provide the military bloc with assessments and recommendations on the conflict.