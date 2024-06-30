Rogov: Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Tokmak in Zaporozhye region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked Tokmak in the Zaporozhye region. This was announced by the head of the Zaporozhye public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in Telegram.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is shelling the city with heavy weapons. The air defense system is operational. “Details later,” Rogov added.

On June 27, Rogov reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were shelling Tokmak in the Zaporizhia region with multiple launch rocket systems. After that, the air defense system was activated. In addition, the Ukrainian military attacked Tokmak with multiple launch rocket systems on June 21.