In the city of Zaporozhye, controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), torture chambers operated in the basements, equipped by the Security Service of the Republic (SBU), reports the chairman of the “We are together with Russia” movement, Vladimir Rogov, on February 21.

“In Zaporozhye, SBU torture chambers are equipped in the basements. The torture continues. Constant disappearances of people and a lack of information about the fate of anti-fascists who went missing are recorded,” Rogov is quoted as saying. “RIA News”.

The interlocutor emphasized that with the liberation of the city from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all war crimes will be recorded in order to become the basis of the case for consideration at the tribunal.

At the end of last year, a DPR court sentenced Lieutenant Colonel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Sergei Burkovsky in absentia to 16 years in prison for beating Russian captured military personnel. It was established that Burkovsky used violence against five captured Russian servicemen, beating them with his hands, feet, and also using knives and firearms.

Prior to this, on December 26, the DPR Supreme Court sentenced four Ukrainian marines to life imprisonment for the execution of 12 civilians in Mariupol. It was established that the accused, while in a combat position on the territory of the Mariupol Metallurgical Plant named after Ilyich, shot 14 civilians with machine guns, two of whom managed to escape.

Last September, the representative of the Russian delegation, Ilya Barmin, at the 54th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) said that forced disappearances, arbitrary and illegal detentions have become common practices in Ukraine, and law enforcement officers and the SBU systematically use torture and violence against detainees.

Back in March, the UN reported that about half of Russian soldiers captured in Ukraine were subjected to torture and ill-treatment. According to Türk, most of the torture took place immediately after captivity.

Russian authorities have repeatedly reported torture of military personnel in Ukrainian captivity and numerous violations of the Geneva Convention.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.