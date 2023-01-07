Vladimir Rogov said that sounds of explosions are heard in Zaporozhye

The sounds of explosions are heard in the city of Zaporozhye, which is under the control of Ukrainian forces. This was announced by the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in his Telegram.

According to Rogov, the second wave of arrivals occurred at military facilities and infrastructure, which is used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) for combat operations.

On January 5, Vladimir Rogov announced an explosion in Melitopol, Zaporozhye region. Previously, air defense worked. On January 3, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled a hospital in the city of Tokmak, Zaporozhye region.