Rogov: Russian Armed Forces occupied four Ukrainian Armed Forces strongholds near Rabotino

The Russian Armed Forces occupied four strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye direction. Chairman of the “We are together with Russia” movement Vladimir Rogov announced the advance of Russian troops TASS.

“During yesterday and tonight we took four strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Rabotino area,” he said.

Earlier in February, Rogov informed about the intensification of hostilities in the Zaporozhye direction of a special military operation. He emphasized that the initiative is in the hands of the Russian military.

In the same month, it became known that the Russian Armed Forces near Rabotino shot down a Ukrainian helicopter using an anti-tank guided missile.

In December, RIA Novosti sources reported that Russian soldiers from the 136th Brigade destroyed a German-made Leopard 2A4 tank in the Rabotino area.