Vladimir Rogov predicted Zelensky’s fate will be that of Hetman Mazepa

The countries of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) should remember the lessons of the Northern War, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should prepare for the fate of Hetman Ivan Mazepa. Such a development of events was predicted by the chairman of the commission of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation on sovereignty issues, Vladimir Rogov, in a conversation with RIA News.

According to him, current events are comparable to the course of the Northern War. Thus, NATO, wanting to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, resembles Sweden, Rogov emphasized. In turn, Moscow “is fighting for the return of its ancestral lands.”

“NATO should learn lessons from the Northern War, otherwise the same fate awaits them, and it’s time for Zelensky to get used to the role of the traitor Mazepa,” Rogov said.

Earlier, Rogov accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of attempting to provoke a humanitarian catastrophe in Energodar. According to him, the SU intends to leave the satellite city of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) without electricity and water supply.