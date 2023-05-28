Rogov said that US Senator Graham has always openly hated Russia

US Senator Lindsey Graham has spoken openly against Russia. This is how the head of the public Zaporozhye movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov reacted to the words of the American politician about making money on the death of Russians, his words are quoted RIA News.

“This character is one of the most prominent Russophobes in the Republican Party [США]who has always openly hated Russia. In fact, he voiced the consolidated opinion of Western globalists and elites in general,” the Russian politician said.