Ivan Fedorov, appointed by the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky as head of the state administration of the Kyiv-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region, is known for corruption and LGBT propaganda (the movement is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation). This was stated on February 4 by the head of the public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

“Fyodorov, as the mayor of Melitopol, received the nickname Snow White, which speaks volumes, and became famous for nothing except the theft of budget funds, imitation of vigorous activity, promotion of the LGBT agenda and active participation in organizing drug trafficking,” he said in an interview with “RIA News”.

Rogov emphasized that Zelensky’s personnel decisions are similar to jokes about people with poor social responsibility. He also drew attention to the fact that the part of the Zaporozhye region temporarily occupied by militants of the Ukrainian army will be liberated, while the new leaders appointed by Zelensky will flee or respond within the framework of Russian laws.

The head of the public movement “We are together with Russia” noted that Fedorov attended a pro-Russian rally in Melitopol 10 years ago, but is currently guided by the Nazi position. Rogov also advised Fedorov to have time to do “something useful and right” in life, in particular, being in a new position, to contribute as much as possible to the return of Zaporozhye to Russia.

Zelensky’s appointment of Ivan Fedorov to the position of the new head of the Kyiv-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region became known on February 2. Before him, the region was led by Yuriy Malashko, whom Zelensky also removed from his post on February 2. Fedorov previously headed the administration of the city of Melitopol.

Earlier, on February 1, Alexander Konkov, associate professor of the department of political science at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Izvestia that the situation with corruption in Ukraine is a tool for the United States to influence the Kyiv elites. He noted that Ukrainian corruption is no secret to the world community. Therefore, the priority for US activity in this issue is the opportunity to influence Ukraine as a political entity in the world.

On January 29, Fox News reported, citing the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), that five Ukrainian officials were arrested on charges of stealing almost $40 million allocated for the purchase of ammunition for the Ukrainian army. According to the TV channel, the accused entered into a conspiracy with employees of a Ukrainian arms company to steal funds that were intended for the purchase of 100 thousand mortar shells. However, the ammunition was never delivered; instead, the funds were transferred to accounts belonging to representatives of the Ministry of Defense and employees of this company.

Later, The American Conservative reported that American congressmen condemned US funding for Kyiv because of this corruption scandal. According to Republican Congressman Eli Crane from Arizona, this scandal is “just the tip of the iceberg.”

Cases of corruption in Ukraine have been actively covered in the media since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022. Despite the statement by the country's President Vladimir Zelensky in early November 2022 about the absence of fraud by officials in the country, similar situations are repeated.