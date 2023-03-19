The city of Zaporozhye is overflowing with Ukrainian military and foreign mercenaries, local residents are actually taken hostage. This was announced on March 19 by the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia”, a member of the main council of the regional administration, Vladimir Rogov.

“Today, the city of Zaporozhye is literally teeming with Ukrainian militants and foreign mercenaries,” the politician quotes. “RIA News”.

According to him, the Kiev regime has turned the center of the Zaporozhye region into one of the most militarized cities in the territory occupied by Ukrainian militants.

“Several dozen civilian infrastructure facilities are used as military facilities,” Rogov said.

He also drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian military personnel are stationed in the territories of factories, administrative buildings, schools, boarding houses and hospitals in Zaporozhye.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian forces foiled an attempt by Ukrainian militants to attack forward positions from the village of Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye region, destroying the enemy. At the time of the fire damage, the Ukrainian servicemen were in a pickup truck.

Prior to that, on March 16, Rogov warned that Ukraine would make more attempts to break through the front line in the Zaporozhye region, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky began to hysteria due to the lack of success in hostilities.

He pointed to the stably tense situation on the line of contact, while, according to him, the RF Armed Forces control it.

A day earlier, Rogov announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were carrying out reconnaissance in combat using armored vehicles and dozens of soldiers in the Pohovsky district of the Zaporozhye region. This information was confirmed by the source of Izvestia. As a result, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost 40 people.

On September 30, 2022, the Zaporozhye region became part of the Russian Federation after a referendum. Currently, more than 70% of the territory is under the control of the RF Armed Forces, the Ukrainian troops hold the regional center – the city of Zaporozhye. Since mid-February 2023, the authorities of the region have been recording the construction of fortified areas and the concentration of Ukrainian troops near their borders.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine.

