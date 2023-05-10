Rogov said that heavy equipment was not at the Victory Parade, because it is needed at the front

The chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” explained the reason for the absence of heavy equipment at the Victory Parade in Moscow. His words lead RIA News.

“The presence of heavy equipment at the parade would be inappropriate, since today it is needed primarily at the front and in military units,” the official said.

Rogov noted that it was enough to pass the T-34 tank as a symbol of victory in the Great Patriotic War, the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system as a demonstration of a protected sky, and the Yars strategic missile system as a warning in case of a global confrontation.

The chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” also added that the Victory Parade was full of symbolism and important messages, including to the West. He called the right decision to hold it.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that many CIS countries still consider May 9 a holy day that must be celebrated. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon to visit Moscow on May 9. It was also reported that the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the head of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will visit the Victory Parade in the Russian capital.

More than 8,000 military personnel from 30 parade units, including 500 participants in the special operation, took part in the parade.