Rogov: Zelensky needs French troops for repression

The head of the Zaporozhye public movement “We are together with Russia,” Vladimir Rogov, explained why Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky needs a French contingent in the country. Rogov spoke about this in a conversation with RIA News.

Rogov explained the need for the presence of French troops in Ukraine and emphasized that Zelensky needs them for repression and suppression of protest sentiments in Ukraine.

“To a large extent, this is an occupation contingent, which may be needed not so much for military operations against Russia, but for repression in the Western-controlled territories of the post-Ukrainian space. Foreign troops are needed in order to hold the Zelensky regime at bayonets,” he suggested.

On March 17, French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out that the country’s troops could conduct ground operations on the territory of Ukraine. According to him, many European countries support the Paris line.