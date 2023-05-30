Vladimir Rogov did not confirm the information about the explosion in Melitopol, Zaporozhye region

Information about the explosion that took place on Monday evening, May 29, in the city of Melitopol, Zaporozhye region, was not confirmed. This was announced in his Telegram channel by the head of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

“Over the past hour and a half, through the channels of emergency services and law enforcement agencies, an explosion in the city and its environs, whether it was an arrival as a result of shelling, air defense work or a terrorist attack, has not been confirmed,” he wrote.

According to him, no one was admitted to medical institutions with mine-explosive injuries.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov said that at 21:18 the sound of an explosion was heard in Melitopol.

On Monday, May 29, it became known about the suppression by the Russian army of an attempt by a detachment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to enter the village of Lobkove. Rogov reported that the Ukrainian troops by such actions are trying to create the illusion of deception, so that the RF Armed Forces would try to concentrate large forces on the Zaporozhye front.

On May 27, Acting Head of the Region Evgeny Balitsky predicted the timing of the start of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region. He considered that active actions on the part of the Ukrainian troops should begin within the next five to seven days. Balitsky claimed that now the enemy is intensively shelling the region.