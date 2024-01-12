On January 12, the head of the Zaporizhzhya public movement “We are together with Russia,” Vladimir Rogov, called the US statement on ending aid to Ukraine amid a budget deficit information noise and a propaganda trap.

Thus, he responded to a message from the White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, made the day before. According to the NSS representative, the American side will be able to continue to help Ukraine only with the approval of Congress, but for now Kyiv’s support has “stagnated.”

“This statement today is nothing more than words, information noise and a propaganda trap. For the collective West, arms supplies to Ukraine are a small price to pay for the conflict with Russia. Today, Ukrainian militants have shells and continue to attack peaceful cities,” he was quoted as saying. “RIA News”.

The best confirmation of Kirby’s words, according to him, will be the defeat of the Ukrainian troops. And at present, arms deliveries can be carried out secretly, accumulating volumes, Rogov noted. The best confirmation of Kirby’s words, according to him, will be the defeat of the Ukrainian troops. All this is done so that the misled side underestimates the enemy.

“The collective West will supply just enough to the regime of (Ukrainian President Vladimir) Zelensky or whoever replaces him so that they can hold the line and kill Russian people. Western countries will abandon this idea only if they understand that their financial and political losses will be greater than the gains from implementing the formula “Russians chop down Russians,” he concluded.

On December 27, Washington decided to provide Ukraine with a new aid package worth up to $250 million, as announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. On the same day, it was reported that US President Joe Biden changed his position on further assistance to Ukraine and reminded his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky that the supply of American weapons will not be endless. Then, on January 3, Coordinator Kirby said the package would be the last to be sent until additional funds were appropriated by Congress.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian side continues to count on the help of its allies. Thus, on January 8, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kiev does not have a backup plan in case the European Union (EU) does not send additional financial assistance to the country. Before this, on January 7, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Andriy Pyshny, said that the country remains critically dependent on financial assistance from the West, and urged not to downplay the importance of this source.

In turn, Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov, reacting to Kirby’s statement, said that Washington continues the debate and more and more political representatives are interested in where their money went and whether it helped Kyiv achieve the result.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022 due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of Ukrainian shelling. At the same time, recently there have been increasingly frequent statements in the West about the need to reduce support for Kyiv.