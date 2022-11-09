A truck driver was to blame for the fatal accident in which the deputy head of the Kherson region Kirill Stremousov died, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” on his Telegram channel, said on November 9.

“The culprit of the accident in which Kirill Stremousov died was a truck driver who made a dangerous maneuver. The driver of Kirill’s car lost control, trying to avoid a collision. The armored car was simply torn apart – the capsule was torn off the chassis, ”he pointed out.

Rogov also added that Stremousov’s death is a great loss for everyone who knew him.

On November 9, Kirill Stremousov died as a result of an accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of the M-14 highway leading to Kherson, with R-47 leading towards Novaya Kakhovka.

Acting Governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo spoke about the death of his deputy in an accident. According to him, the deputy head of the Kherson region was one of the brightest, able to speak and present to people the truth about what is happening in the region.

Kherson region became part of Russia following the September referenda. The Russian Federation also included the Zaporozhye region and the republics of Donbass. On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed agreements on the inclusion of new territories into the Russian Federation.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

