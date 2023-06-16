Head of “We are together with Russia” Rogov: the United States set the task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to achieve success by the NATO summit

The United States has set Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the task of achieving success at the front in time for the NATO summit, which will be held in July 2023 in Lithuania, said RIA News head of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

“Zelensky has a little more than three weeks left, which is why he throws more and more reserves to certain death, sacrificing thousands of soldiers in order to curry favor with the Western authorities and show the ability of Ukrainian troops to take offensive actions,” Rogov said.