Volodymyr Rogov: an attempt to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaporozhye may occur at the end of March

Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, named possible dates for the start of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Zaporozhye region. This is reported RIA News with reference to an interview with a politician of the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

“We are waiting and we are well aware that an offensive attempt may occur towards the end of March, since by this time they will be able to catch a sufficient number of people who can be thrown into the furnace,” Rogov said.

He noted that at the moment there is a concentration of Ukrainian troops in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In addition, according to the politician, in the part of Zaporozhye controlled by Kyiv, fortified areas are being erected in a “crazy hurry”.

At the same time, Vladimir Rogov stressed that the Russian military is aware of the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is well prepared to repel a possible offensive.

Earlier, Rogov accused the United States of forcing Kyiv to attack in the south. In his opinion, this is confirmed by the visit of US President Joe Biden to Kyiv.