Rogov: Kyiv throws the military to death in order to probe the defense line in the Zaporozhye region

Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the “We are with Russia” movement, said that the Ukrainian authorities are throwing the military to their deaths in order to probe the defense line of Russian forces in the Zaporozhye region. His words about the causes of losses in the army of the republic conveys RIA News.

“Ukrainian fighters are thrown to certain death, sent almost daily to reconnaissance in force on the line of contact in the Zaporozhye region,” he said.