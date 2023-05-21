Rogov called the capture of Artemovsk a gift to Zelensky on the anniversary of his inauguration

Volodymyr Rogov, head of the Zaporozhye social movement We Are Together with Russia, said that the capture of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) by Russian forces was a “kind of” gift to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the fourth anniversary of his inauguration. He expressed this opinion in an interview with RIA News.

Rogov recalled that exactly four years ago Zelensky declared himself president of the republic.

“The capture of Artemovsk on May 20 is symbolic, and I think that it was not by chance that this was announced on Saturday,” the chairman of the movement believes.

On the eve of the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the complete liberation of Artemovsk as a result of the offensive actions of the assault detachments of the Wagner PMC. On May 20, Russian forces announced the complete capture of Artemovsk after 224 days of bloody fighting. Yevgeny Prigozhin and Wagner PMC fighters recorded a video against the backdrop of the ruins in the city.