Rogov called on the IAEA Director General to stop the “ritual dances” around the Zaporozhye NPP

The head of the Zaporozhye movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov called on the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to stop the “ritual dances” around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), writes RIA News.

In his opinion, the “ritual dances” of the IAEA around the nuclear power plant should be stopped long ago. “Grossi constantly declares his concern about something, but does not say the main thing – the only danger for the Zaporozhye NPP comes from the regime [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky and militants involved in nuclear terrorism,” Rogov said.