The Russian military Armed Forces of the Russian Federation switched to active defense and counterattack on the front line in the Zaporozhye region. This was announced on Tuesday, July 4, by the head of the Zaporozhye public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

“Our troops went on active defense. That is, they not only defend themselves qualitatively, but also counterattack, with minimal risks for personnel, ”Rogov said in an interview with “RIA News”.

He noted that the commanders of Russian fighters do not spend their manpower just like that, unlike the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The day before, Rogov said that a group of Ukrainian saboteurs had been destroyed near the village of Dorozhnyanka in the Zaporozhye region, emphasizing that the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation are actively repelling attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine along the entire front line.

Earlier that day, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group had also been destroyed near the village of Marfopol, Zaporozhye region. Three warehouses of rocket and artillery weapons and ammunition of the 23rd, 65th mechanized and 128th mountain assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also liquidated.

On July 2, Rogov pointed to the preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the start of the second stage of the counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye region in the coming days. He noted that the main blow of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be concentrated on any of the sectors of the front – from the Vasilyevsky direction to the Vremevsky ledge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

