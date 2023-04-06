Foreign military personnel are coordinating the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the line of contact in the Zaporozhye region, said in an interview with “RIA News» the head of the movement «We are together with Russia» Vladimir Rogov on Thursday, April 6.

“Foreign military men directly coordinate and supervise the actions of various units of the Ukrainian troops and the speed of execution of commands,” he said.

Rogov also stressed that the supervision of foreigners consists in the unquestioning subordination of Ukrainian units to them.

Earlier, on April 3, the head of the movement “We are with Russia” announced the liquidation of dozens of foreign mercenaries in the Zaporozhye direction by the Russian military. According to him, Russian artillerymen used Krasnopol guided missiles to strike.

On April 1, Rogov reported the appearance of young German mercenaries on the Zaporozhye line of contact. In addition, according to him, Polish speech is often heard on this line of contact during radio intercepts.

In mid-March, speaking about the situation in the region, he noted that the city of Zaporozhye was literally overflowing with Ukrainian military and foreign mercenaries, local residents were actually taken hostage.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

