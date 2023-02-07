The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (AF) hold new positions in the Zaporozhye region, the front line has stabilized. This was announced on February 7 by the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

“Our army has entrenched itself and is holding new occupied positions. Now these positions are being strengthened so as not to lose them, ”Rogov said. “RIA News”.

On January 31, Rogov announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had withdrawn from the first line of defense in the Zaporozhye region. He noted that the Russian army thwarted Ukraine’s plans for an offensive in the Zaporozhye direction.

On the same day, Rogov noted that Ukrainian units had created a new line of defense in the settlements closest to Zaporozhye after the loss of the village of Kamenskoye.

Earlier, on January 29, the official representative of the RF Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, reported on the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions. He noted that the Russian Armed Forces continue offensive movements.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Ukraine has been fighting since 2014. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

