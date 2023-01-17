Volodymyr Rogov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to prepare for defense in the Zaporozhye region

Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) have begun preparing defense in the Zaporozhye region. His words convey RIA News.

“If, literally until recently, the enemy was preparing for an offensive, now their tactics have changed dramatically,” Rogov stated. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to prepare for defense, build fortified areas and build fortifications. He noted that this had not been observed since the spring of last year. Thus, the Ukrainian forces are building several lines of defense, including in the nearest suburbs of Zaporozhye.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov reported that a number of clashes took place between the territorial defense units and the detachments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region. He explained the reason for the conflict by the refusal of the local defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to go to the front line to fight against their fellow countrymen.