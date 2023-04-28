The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are preparing to force the Kakhovka reservoir. This was announced on April 28 by the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

According to him, the manpower and equipment of Ukrainians is accumulating on the right bank of the Dnieper in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Aleksey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom, also claims that Ukrainian troops are amassing forces on the right bank of the Kakhovka reservoir near the settlements of Nikopol, Marganets and Pokrovskoye.

“The probability of an assault is much higher than average, given the increased intensity of shelling in this section of the front line, as well as the transfer of armored boats, amphibians, high-speed pontoon crossings, the accumulation of manpower and equipment, including M777 howitzers with guided projectiles,” Rogov quotes “RIA News”.

According to Likhachev, the Ukrainian side continues to escalate the situation near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, in his opinion, military operations in this direction may intensify.

“The 71st Jaeger Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was transferred there, which took part in the battles in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name is Bakhmut) and has experience in combat operations in dense urban areas,” added Rogov.

He stressed that Energodar could become one of the possible directions of attack.

“Our military is ready to meet the enemy fully armed. Let the Ukrainian Nazis have no illusions about the Zaporozhye region, ”summed up Rogov.

Rogov previously said that that night, the AFU militants fired at the city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye region. According to him, the massive shelling began at 22:00. The strikes were delivered from heavy weapons – presumably, Ukrainian militants used HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). At least six rounds were fired.

The day before, a resident of the village of Vodiane in the Zaporozhye region died in an attack by Ukrainian militants.

Earlier, on April 17, five people were injured after the arrival of shells from the Grad MLRS in Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye region.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.