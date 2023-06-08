Rogov announced the offensive of the tank group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Orekhovsky section of the Zaporozhye front

Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the “We are with Russia” movement, said that the tank group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) went on the offensive in the Orekhiv sector of the Zaporozhye front. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

He said that currently there is a “battle of high intensity” between Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilovka. Rogov added that the Ukrainian military fired continuously from artillery and tanks at the positions of the Russian Armed Forces, “trying to raze them to the ground.”

In response, our gunners and aviation of the Aerospace Forces work wholeheartedly for the Nazis Vladimir Rogov Chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”

According to Rogov, now Russian troops are demilitarizing the advancing Ukrainian tanks.

The offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the response of Russia

On June 6, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had not achieved success in the offensive in the Zaporozhye region. Acting head of the region Yevhen Balitsky said that the Ukrainian army continues to strike at the region. According to him, the settlements of Berdyansk, Tokmak, Pologi and others are also under shelling. At the same time, he stressed that the losses of Russian forces “are measured in units.”

See also Twitter brings a new feature to Android users The enemy has not achieved any results, he does not dare to concentrate large forces. He understands that as soon as he gathers a big fist to strike, our artillery and aviation will digest them quickly enough Evgeny Balitsky Acting Head of the Zaporozhye Region

Also, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that Russian troops repelled four attempts to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Artemivsk region (Ukrainian name is Bakhmut).

Konashenkov said that during the day the enemy lost 260 servicemen in the Artemovsk area, five tanks, four armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, two Grad multiple rocket launchers, three Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts (SAU), French Cezar self-propelled guns, artillery the M777 system from the USA, as well as the D-30 and MSTA-B howitzers.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, in turn, said that Ukraine did not achieve its goals in the course of offensive attempts, suffered significant and incomparable losses. According to him, the Russian units of the 433rd motorized rifle regiment of the 127th motorized rifle division, the 37th and 60th motorized rifle brigades distinguished themselves in battle.

Attack attempts were thwarted, the enemy was stopped, Russian soldiers and officers showed courage and heroism in battles Sergei Shoigu Minister of Defense of Russia

However, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, predicted new attempts to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He stated that there are several factors that support his assumptions. First, the West is pushing Kyiv to show results in order to account for taxpayers, and second, he is sure, the Ukrainian authorities want to achieve some success.

See also The source reported the death of the Prosecutor General of the LPR in an explosion in Luhansk We have no illusions that this is the end of it. And those three days of activity is all they can do Denis Pushilin Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic

On June 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the schedule for the start of the Ukrainian offensive had been approved. The Ukrainian leader said that all important decisions regarding the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already been taken.

Western opinion

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley commented on the state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine before the counteroffensive and its bulk is very good.

However, Milli stressed that it is too early to talk about the results of the operation.

I think Ukrainians are very well prepared. As you well know, the United States, other allied countries in Europe and indeed around the world are helping the Ukrainians with training, ammunition, advice, intelligence, and so on. Mark Milley Chairman of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff

At the same time, US President Joe Biden refused to answer the question of whether, in his opinion, the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces would be successful. At the beginning of the meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the American leader was asked if the UAF counteroffensive would work. In response, the politician smiled and raised his hand with two fingers crossed, but refrained from direct comments.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the weapons transferred to Ukraine are sufficient for an offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine now have the capabilities, weapons, ammunition and training provided by NATO allies and partners, thanks also to the Contact Group on Ukraine that supplied them, and they have everything they need for a counteroffensive. Jens Stoltenberg NATO Secretary General

The administration of US President Joe Biden called the Crimean direction the main goal of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to The Washington Post, the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army has already begun on June 5 in the southern direction, and as part of it, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are planning to cut the land corridor to Crimea.