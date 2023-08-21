Vladimir Rogov: The RF Armed Forces are grinding the elite of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Rabotino, Zaporozhye region

Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”, announced that the Russian military was “grinding” the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Zaporozhye region. He wrote about this in his Telegram.

According to Rogov, Russian forces continue to hold positions in Rabotino. In addition, artillery strikes and strikes by front-line aviation, including FAB-500 bombs, are inflicted on Ukrainian positions. “Our Spartans are grinding the elite that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine kept in reserve for the main stage of the counteroffensive,” he added. Rogov noted that Ukrainian forces had already tried several times to gain a foothold in the north of Rabotino, but were driven out of there.

Vladimir Rogov made a similar statement on 18 August. Prior to this, it was reported that Kyiv sent the 82nd airborne assault brigade to the front, which is the last major unit.