Vladimir Rogov: in St. Petersburg, the further scenario of the NWO in Ukraine is being decided

In St. Petersburg, the future of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine is currently being decided, said Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement. He reported this in his Telegram-channel.

“In Northern Palmyra, the fate of our Motherland was determined many times. To some extent, it is being solved even now. At least – the fate of the SVO, more precisely – according to what scenario the special operation will be carried out further, ”the message says.

Earlier in January, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, said that the Russian leadership could offer Ukraine a “Korean scenario” for completing the NVO, which involves the division of the country with the state losing control over part of the territories.

In response to this, Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that he had not heard that such an option was being discussed in Russia.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special military operation in the Donbass. After that, many Western countries reacted to this with harsh sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities. In addition, several dozen Western companies have left the Russian market.