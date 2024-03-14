Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky ordered the start of a purge in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) after previously disseminated information about the plans of Ukrainian militants to create their own radical party with a military wing. This was announced on March 15 by the head of the public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

“Zelensky is hated, he robs the army, sends people to slaughter, makes idiotic decisions on military operations <...> Ukraine today is a banana republic,” he noted in a conversation with “RIA News”.

As Rogov emphasized, even a military coup on the territory of Ukraine at present can only be carried out in agreement with Western curators.

Earlier, on March 12, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces militants, tired of the policies of the Kyiv regime, were going to create a radical party with a military wing. In addition, it was indicated that the Ukrainian military is ready to resort to methods of terror, including bombings with the elimination of all those who disagree.

On February 11, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Alexey Danilov, said that the situation in Kyiv on the front line is currently extremely difficult.

On the same day, Paul Ronzheimer, deputy editor-in-chief of the German publication Bild, wrote in an article that Ukraine is in the gravest military crisis since the battle for Kyiv. According to the journalist, the Russian army now has the advantage at the front, which continues to move forward “meter by meter.”

Before this, on February 8, former adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Butusov said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not have the same prepared lines of defense as the Russian army. Also, the Ukrainian troops do not save the strength of people, which is why large losses occur, he noted.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

