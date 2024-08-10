Rogov: British instructors are preparing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to cross the Dnieper

Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been actively preparing for the operation to force the Dnieper in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhya NPP for the past month. British instructors are doing this, said RIA Novosti Chairman of the Commission of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation on Sovereignty Issues, Co-Chairman of the Coordination Council for the Integration of New Regions Vladimir Rogov.

“Over the past month, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ marines have been actively preparing for an operation to force the Dnieper in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhya NPP. The preparation is being carried out by British specialists on the upper pool of the Dnieper in the area of ​​the DnieproGES,” he specified.

According to Rogov, units from the Kherson direction, which participated in the battles in the island part of the Dnieper, were transferred for these purposes. As Rogov noted, in recent months one can observe how the Ukrainian Armed Forces “are preparing the ground for a possible attack, systematically striking the energy infrastructure of Energodar and the Kamensko-Dniprovsky district of the Zaporizhia region.”

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov expressed the opinion that negotiations on settling the situation in Ukraine could begin in the fall, when the West tries to initiate them. In his opinion, the West could stop supporting Kyiv and feels that it could lose control over the entire post-Ukrainian space.

Earlier, Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu stated that there was no reaction from Kyiv to the conditions for resolving the conflict that were announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.