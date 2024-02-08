Rogov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Belgorod on the 40th day of shelling before the New Year

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled Belgorod on the 40th day since the pre-New Year shelling of the city, said the chairman of the “We are together with Russia” movement Vladimir Rogov in Telegram.

Rogov called the latest shelling of the city symbolic. He noted that this time too, Ukrainian troops were in “squares of peaceful neighborhoods.”

On February 7, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Belgorod, as a result of which three people were injured. As a result of the attack in the city, windows were broken in 42 apartments of five residential buildings, facades were cut and outbuildings were damaged, as well as 24 cars and one industrial enterprise.

On December 30, Ukrainian troops launched a massive missile attack on Belgorod using cluster munitions. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the actions of Ukrainian soldiers a terrorist attack.