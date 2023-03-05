Rogov reported a strong explosion in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporozhye

Chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in his TelegramThe channel reported that a strong explosion thundered in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporozhye.

According to him, “it’s loud in Zaporozhye.” The volumetric explosion occurred around 23:17 Moscow time, the official said, without giving details.

According to TASS, an air alert has been declared in a number of regions of Ukraine. According to the official service for alerting citizens, sirens sounded in the Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, as well as in the Kiev-controlled parts of the Zaporozhye region and the Donetsk People’s Republic.

On the afternoon of March 4, explosions also occurred in the part of Zaporozhye controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. According to the publication “Klimenko Time”, after the explosions in Zaporozhye, part of the city was de-energized.

Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said explosions were heard in all parts of the city. He noted that, in addition to power cuts, there are now problems with mobile communications and the Internet.