The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) can carry out an offensive operation already in the coming spring, and Berdyansk and Melitopol can become the main directions of their strikes. This position was voiced on January 26 by the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in an interview with “RIA News”.

“The end of March and the beginning of April are the dates when the Zelensky regime will be able to lick its wounds and try to form new corps in order to throw them to the slaughter. But everything will depend on where the front line will be by this time, how far we can go forward and consolidate our successes, ”he said.

As Rogov noted, Berdyansk and Melitopol are the most anticipated areas of attack for units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as this has already been presented to the Western public. However, at the moment, the Ukrainian army does not have the necessary resources to carry out a full-scale offensive.

“Potentially they have the strength for small counterattacks in a PR win mode. However, we know that in Ukraine there is a new wave of mobilization by all possible means, and the task has been set to mobilize and send to the front at least 150,000 people by the end of March,” the politician emphasized.

Earlier, on January 25, US President Joe Biden announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would soon prepare a counteroffensive. According to him, the United States expects an increase in Russian offensive operations in Ukraine in the coming weeks and months, a US administration official said. In this regard, Kyiv has already requested new armored vehicles from Washington to prepare a counteroffensive.

To solve problems within the framework of the nearest operations, Ukraine will receive hundreds of armored vehicles and tanks from the West, Biden said. In particular, Washington decided to transfer 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv. Also, the German magazine Der Spiegel on January 24 reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz decided to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. We are talking about a whole company of 2A6 tanks that are in service with the Bundeswehr.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

