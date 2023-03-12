Rogov: Ukraine disrupts the process of creating a security zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

The Ukrainian side is disrupting the process of creating a security zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. About it RIA News said the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

According to him, Kyiv disrupts any progress on this issue, refusing to give any guarantees to prevent shelling of the nuclear power plant and its satellite town of Energodar. Rogov added that the Ukrainian side demands the demilitarization of the nuclear power plant zone in order to seize the moment, take local residents hostage, seize a nuclear facility and create a foothold for the offensive.

He concluded that the nuclear power plant would be safe only in the absence of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Another factor Rogov called the protection of the nuclear facility by the employees of the National Guard.

On the morning of March 9, Ukraine stopped supplying electricity to the ZNPP. According to Rogov, the station was completely de-energized from external sources and switched to self-sufficiency with the help of diesel generators. In the evening of the same day, power supply was restored.