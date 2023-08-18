Rogo Thyssen, the outburst of the relatives of the victims after yet another judicial hoax: “I wish he would suffer as much as me”

Return to discuss the tragic story of stake flared up in ThyssenKrupp steelworks Of Turincost the life of seven workers. Sixteen years after the terrible news story comes a turning point from Germany. The doors of the prison are opened – we read in La Stampa – for the then CEO of the German multinational Harald Espenhahn, but he certainly won’t be locked up in his cell. The German judges recognized him the semi-liberty regime, during the day he will be able to go out to work but in prison he will have to return to sleep. You must serve five years for manslaughter in relation to the death of the seven workers who, on the night between 5 and 6 December 2007, were working on line 5 and in a few moments they were engulfed in fire.

Espenhahn’s arrest took place on August 10, 35 days after the verdict of the Constitutional Court which rejected the manager’s appeal against the provision of execution of the sentence issued by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office: the judges considered the arguments are insufficiently detailed of the entrepreneur on the alleged violations of the rights fundamental.

