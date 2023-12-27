Who manages the Malagrotta mechanical biological treatment plants? His name is Luigi Palumbo, he is an accountant from Naples, already under investigation for the devastating fire in June 2022 and now again in the crosshairs for yet another fire on Christmas Eve.

He is the man who keeps two secrets that hold all of Rome in check: in 20 years in the E-Giovi Srl plants, attributable to Manlio Cerroni, never a serious problem, then the arrival of Palumbo and two devastating fires. The second secret is that of the series of appointments which in fact allowed him to replace Manlio Cerroni at the helm of the “city of the environment” of Malagrotta. In 2017 the prefect of Rome appointed him commissioner, a decree reiterated several times, until the investigating judge of the Court of Rome, Costantino De Robbio, appointed him judicial administrator. The position is singular because it is “for an indefinite period” despite the end of the trials against Manlio Cerroni and only by virtue of a ban which is very similar to Palumbo's appointment: for eternity.

Luigi Palumbo's CV

But who is the new Ras of Malagrotta? His curriculum vitae sees him graduated from the Federico II of Naples in Economics and Commerce, discussing a thesis on the “calculation of probabilities” but it is the start of a career as judicial administrator of seized and confiscated assets between Naples, Melfi, Avellino and Nola, as well as bankruptcy trustee of commercial businesses in the food and automotive sectors. Therefore an expert in the bankruptcy and custody sector but with experience as a waste plant manager before taking total control of E-Giovi.

The third mystery of Malagrotta

Now the third mystery, that of the June 2022 fire, the investigations of which have not yet been closed. The lens of Piemme Alessandra Fini should have shed light on the reorganization of the staff which would have led to an alleged “lightening” of the specializations and professional resources of the over 100 employees who previously guaranteed the correct functioning of the mechanical biological treatment plants.

The overflowing tubs

Finally, the last mystery never explored in depth: according to the Fire Brigade, the “tanks” where waste is poured daily in 2022 were exceedingly full and this could have favored the ignition of spontaneous fires in the accumulated rubbish. Given the Christmas 2023 emergency, the hypothesis that anomalous storage has occurred could be at the origin of the new Christmas Eve fire. But it all needs to be proven with investigations that seem to have the same duration as the judicial administrator: for eternity.

Social affection with Cerroni's great accuser

Finally, a “social” curiosity. In Palumbo's Facebook profile, Alberto Galanti, the great Piemme accuser of Manlio Cerroni, also appears among the “friends”. A social affection not to be included in the curriculum vitae.



Subscribe to the newsletter

