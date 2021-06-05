One of the few positive sports news from Real Murcia in the second phase of last season was the appearance of Rognny in the first team. The 19-year-old Venezuelan striker from Imperial caught the attention of the grana coach, José Luis Rodríguez Loreto, who decided to summon him to travel to La Línea and face Real Balompédica Linense. There he gave him 36 minutes on the grass, going out to the field ahead of Mendes, and he performed at a good level. It was even better a day later when a goal from him in the last minute against Cádiz B gave the pimentoneros the victory over the Cádiz subsidiary. In total, Rognny played six games, all of them off the bench, and about 120 minutes on the pitch.

Now Real Murcia, with Manolo Molina at the helm in sports management, has wanted to reward the good work of the Venezuelan and continue to count on him for the next year. Rognny has renewed with the paprika team and next season he will be one more member of the first team. The footballer arrived at Enrique Roca last year from Torrent to play for Imperial. Formed in the quarry of Levante and international with the lower categories of Venezuela, now he will have his great opportunity. In this way, Rognny, who occupies a sub-23 card, joins Álex Melgar and Andrés Silvente at the top as attacking players with a current contract with the grana club. Melgar occupies a senior record and Silvente sub-23, a key aspect when it comes to making the squad.

Antonio López continues



Another Real Murcia player who is very close to renewing with the paprika team and continuing another year is the central Antonio López. The 31-year-old defender from Puerto Lumbreras would already have all the details agreed with Murcia and he would only need to sign the contract to continue for the third year, a fact that could take place next Monday.