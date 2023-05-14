Irishman Ben Healy, one of the great revelations of the classics season, has won the eighth stage of the Giro d’Italia alone. The 22-year-old passed the finish line in first position after putting on a great show during the day in a tough stage in which he has been on the run for 50 kilometers.

The Slovenian Roglic, one of the great favorites to win the race, has managed to shave 15 seconds off the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, second in the current standings, with a sneak attack in the last kilometers.

The Norwegian Andreas Leknessund remains one more day as leader of the Giro, after a day that has been exciting in its final stretch. just when it seemed that the favorites for the general classification were going to reserve, for one more day, strength for other stages, an attack by Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) arrived, with five kilometers to go, who managed to leave Leknessund behind and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), his great rival for the final victory. Roglic, thus, has achieved a 15-second lead over Evenepoel and has climbed to third place overall.

Related News



On the eve of the Cesena time trial, which will take place this Sunday, the general classification is quite tight and exciting. Leknessund has eight seconds ahead of Evenepoel, who will try to recover the pink jersey that he already wore in the first days of the Giro, and Roglic is half a minute behind the Belgian; four other cyclists are less than a minute behind the leader, and it seems that the race does not have a clear dominator, with several riders at a high level and determined to fight.

On Sunday, with the time trial, comes another very important stage. 35 kilometers complete the route that the runners will have to face, between Savignano Sul Rubicone and Cesena; whoever manages to dress in pink at the end of this ninth stage will achieve a more than interesting moral blow, just before the first rest day of this Giro.